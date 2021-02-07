Unknown assailants kill ex-NBA chairman in Imo

Unknown assailants have killed a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Owerri, Imo State, Ndieonyemah Nwankwo.

Nwankwo lifeless body was found with a machete cuts on his neck inside his office in the Imo State capital on Saturday.

The spokesman of the Imo State police command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the command received a report on the gruesome murder of the lawyer and quickly deployed police operatives to the scene.

He added that the lifeless body of the NBA official was found in a pool of his own blood inside the office.

The spokesman said: ”Taking a further look around the office, a machete with blood stains suspected to be have been used in inflicting the cuts on him was found on the floor.

“We also discovered that his car and other yet to be identified items were taken away.”

Ikeokwu added that the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, has ordered an investigation into the killing of the lawyer.