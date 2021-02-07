Police rescues five abducted persons, recovers rustled cows in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued five kidnapped victims and recovered 11 rustled cows in Kaura Namoda, Birnin-Magaji, and Gusau local government areas of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the police officers also recovered some stolen vehicles in the areas.

He said: “In its determination and commitment to rid the state of security challenges, the police command in Zamfara has made another breakthrough in three local government areas of Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji, and Gusau.

“On February 4, police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder, led by Divisional Police Officer of Kaura Namoda facilitated the unconditional release of five kidnapped victims who were abducted behind Namoda Secondary school and Zangon Danbade areas of Kaura Namoda town.

“All the rescued victims were medically treated, debriefed by the police, and reunited with their families.

“Efforts to apprehend the perpetrators are ongoing.”

He added that on February 3, another team of police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder on market patrol at Nasarawa Godal in Birnin Magaji local government area received an intelligence report about some cows suspected to have been stolen from Maradun local government area of the state.

“The report was effectively utilised where 11 cows were recovered and taken to police in Gusau for discreet investigation and identification of rightful owners,” the spokesman added.