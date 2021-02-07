Latest
Police rescues five abducted persons, recovers rustled cows in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have rescued five kidnapped victims and recovered 11 rustled cows in Kaura Namoda, Birnin-Magaji, and Gusau local government areas of the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the police officers also recovered some stolen vehicles in the areas.
He said: “In its determination and commitment to rid the state of security challenges, the police command in Zamfara has made another breakthrough in three local government areas of Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji, and Gusau.
“On February 4, police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder, led by Divisional Police Officer of Kaura Namoda facilitated the unconditional release of five kidnapped victims who were abducted behind Namoda Secondary school and Zangon Danbade areas of Kaura Namoda town.
“All the rescued victims were medically treated, debriefed by the police, and reunited with their families.
“Efforts to apprehend the perpetrators are ongoing.”
He added that on February 3, another team of police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder on market patrol at Nasarawa Godal in Birnin Magaji local government area received an intelligence report about some cows suspected to have been stolen from Maradun local government area of the state.
“The report was effectively utilised where 11 cows were recovered and taken to police in Gusau for discreet investigation and identification of rightful owners,” the spokesman added.
Nigerian govt budgets $1.9bn for rail project to Niger
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Sunday the Federal Government has budgeted $1.9billion for the Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) rail project.
The minister, who disclosed this when he featured in a Channels TV programme, Politics Today, said the project would commence on Tuesday.
“The project is going to cost us $1.9bn and we will source it from mostly Europe,” he said.
When asked how long it will take the country to repay the loan, Amaechi explained that it is not within the jurisdiction of his ministry to make public the repayment plan.
“That is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance. When we would pay; what are the terms of agreement for the loan and all that would be the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain added.
“So, that question can be directed to the Minister for Finance. For us in Transportation, our job is to work with the Ministry of Finance to procure the loan and commence construction and we think we would commence construction on Tuesday.”
The minister said the project would open up the country to more investment, arguing that it is for the best interest of Nigeria for the Kano-Maradi railway to be constructed.
“The interest is national; the interest is about Nigeria. The Maradi terminal is just 20 kilometres away from Nigeria; just 20 kilometres. So, there is no huge investment like Nigerians are thinking,” Amaechi concluded.
506 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 139,748. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Sunday recorded 506 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,667 as of Sunday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 139,748.
However, Nigeria has recorded 113,525 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Ondo (90), Kwara (89), Rivers (53), Borno (45), Gombe (32), FCT (28), Imo (26), Ogun (25), Lagos (22), and Kaduna (14).
Others are – Kano (14), Edo (13), Osun (11), Cross River (10), Yobe (9), Ekiti (7), Kebbi (6), Nasarawa (6), Oyo (5), and Jigawa (1).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 139,748.
“Discharged: 113,525 AND Deaths: 1,667.”
Unknown assailants kill ex-NBA chairman in Imo
Unknown assailants have killed a former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Owerri, Imo State, Ndieonyemah Nwankwo.
Nwankwo lifeless body was found with a machete cuts on his neck inside his office in the Imo State capital on Saturday.
The spokesman of the Imo State police command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the command received a report on the gruesome murder of the lawyer and quickly deployed police operatives to the scene.
He added that the lifeless body of the NBA official was found in a pool of his own blood inside the office.
The spokesman said: ”Taking a further look around the office, a machete with blood stains suspected to be have been used in inflicting the cuts on him was found on the floor.
“We also discovered that his car and other yet to be identified items were taken away.”
Ikeokwu added that the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, has ordered an investigation into the killing of the lawyer.
