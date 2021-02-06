My APC faction ready for reconciliation with Yari’s group in Zamfara – Marafa

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) n Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Marafa, on Saturday declared his faction’s readiness for genuine reconciliation with a group loyal to a former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari.

The two rival factions had been at loggerheads since 2019 over control of the party’s machinery in the state.

The crisis caused APC the governorship election in Zamfara.

Marafa, who addressed his supporters at a meeting Kaduna, said he was a loyal party members and would accept any genuine reconciliatory move initiated by the party’s national leadership.

He stressed that his faction of APC is ready for reconciliation, saying everybody would be carried along in the process.

The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee had during the week reconciled all the warring factions in Zamfara at a meeting in Abuja.

The senator said: “We are meeting with critical stakeholders of our faction (APC Mai Jama’a, which literally means APC of the grassroots) today in Kaduna.

“You will recall that the chairman of the caretaker committee of our party, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State had on Monday in Abuja met with me and other stakeholders of our party from Zamfara State to address the lingering crisis in our state chapter.

“At the meeting, we all agreed and reasoned to come together and work for the benefit of our people. The party is ours and we have worked and laboured for its growth.

“In fulfillment of that pledge, we have convened this meeting with all the critical stakeholders of our faction, from all the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State to actualise the reconciliation move initiated by the party in Abuja.

“As peace-loving and loyal party members, we are ready for a genuine reconciliation, where all will be carried along in the scheme of things in the party at all levels.

“As you all know, ours is not a one-man-show, it is a movement, involving millions of Zamfara people who are satisfied with our leadership.

“At this meeting, we will brief our members about the Abuja meeting and the next line of action which is genuine reconciliation.

“It is our hope that the two factions of the APC in Zamfara State are merged.”

