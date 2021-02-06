Ogun govt to probe herdsmen/farmers clash

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered an investigation into the recent clash between herdsmen and farmers in Eggua, Yewa-North local government area of the state.

At least one person was killed and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the clash.

The governor, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, also set up a special task force to maintain peace in all areas prone to herdsmen/farmers conflict in the state.

He directed security agents to ensure that those behind the violence are brought to justice.

Abiodun said: “Our first priority in Ogun is the safety of lives and property of everyone and we will not compromise on that.

READ ASLO: Igboho takes campaign against Fulani herdsmen to Ogun, govt denies enlisting activist to fight crimes in state

“We will not condone any act of criminality in Ogun State, no matter who is involved.

“The police and other security agencies have been directed to go after the perpetrators of this act and bring them to book.

“We will not allow anybody to disrupt the peace in Ogun and anyone who tries to test our resolve to maintain peace in our state will have himself or herself to blame.”

The governor commiserated with the family of the deceased and expressed sympathy to those who lost their farmlands and cows during the unfortunate incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions