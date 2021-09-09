Unknown gunmen kidnap 18 travellers in Ondo

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have allegedly abducted 18 travellers along the Ifira-Akoko/Idoani road in Ondo State.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the victims were abducted on Wednesday night.

Although the police have yet to confirm the development at the time of filing this report, the Commander of state’s local security outfit, Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

More to come…

