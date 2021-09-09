Amotekun rescues nine kidnapped travellers in Ondo

Men of the South-West Security Network code-named Amotekun have rescued nine out of the 12 abducted travellers in Ondo State.

The passengers who were travelling from Abuja to Lagos in an 18-seater bus were attacked by armed men along the Idoani-Ifira Road in Akoko South-East local government area of the state on Wednesday.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Akure, said the victims were rescued after his men responded to a distress call from people in the area.

He said the operatives are still combing the bush to rescue the remaining three victims.

The commander said: “Our men responded to the gunshots and a distress call. They got there on time and were able to rescue nine victims.

“They took the victims to our office in Isua and released them after giving them necessary attention.

“The vehicle and its driver had also been released to the police. We are now on the trail of the kidnappers to rescue the remaining three victims.”

