Metro
Troops arrest Boko Haram insurgent on ‘wanted list’ in Borno
Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a top Boko Haram member on the wanted list during raids on the terrorists’ hideouts in the North-East.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
Nwachukwu said the troops of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai arrested the wanted terrorist, Yawi Modu, along Damboa-Wajiroko road in Borno State.
He added that the troops raided the terrorists’ Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) materials hub in Damboa and Gashua local government areas of Borno and Yobe States during their operations.
The army spokesman said the troops also successfully busted a Urea fertiliser syndicate supplying terrorists with IED materials in the region.
He said: “These ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians.
“In the sting operation, a total of 281 bags (50kg) of Urea were recovered from the warehouses in the market and two notorious distributors were also arrested.
“Recall that Urea fertiliser has been banned by the Federal Government because of its use as a major component for the manufacturing of IEDs by terrorists.
“The suspects and materials recovered are currently undergoing preliminary investigation.”
