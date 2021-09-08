Police arrests three over murder of Uber driver in Lagos

Police operatives attached to the Meiran Division in Lagos have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of an Uber driver, Morenike Oluwaniyi, in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects ordered UBER service online and lured the driver to Meiran area where they strangled him to death.

He listed the suspects as Rilwan Nasiru (27), Sodiq Taiwo (23), and Oladimeji (20).

The spokesman said: “The suspects, after the dastardly act, dumped the victim’s body on the Abule Egba bridge along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway and made away with his Toyota Corolla Saloon car with Reg. No. KSF 830 GX.

“Following a report by the victim’s fiancée at the Police Division on September 6, 2021, detectives immediately put in motion investigation mechanisms which led to the arrest of the suspects in their criminal hideouts and recovery of the stolen car.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who is pleased with the breakthrough but saddened by the incident, has directed that the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.”

He, however, admonished UBER drivers and others operating a similar business to be security conscious always.

