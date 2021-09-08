Metro
Police arrests three over murder of Uber driver in Lagos
Police operatives attached to the Meiran Division in Lagos have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of an Uber driver, Morenike Oluwaniyi, in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects ordered UBER service online and lured the driver to Meiran area where they strangled him to death.
He listed the suspects as Rilwan Nasiru (27), Sodiq Taiwo (23), and Oladimeji (20).
The spokesman said: “The suspects, after the dastardly act, dumped the victim’s body on the Abule Egba bridge along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway and made away with his Toyota Corolla Saloon car with Reg. No. KSF 830 GX.
READ ALSO: Court sentences Uber driver to three months in prison for fraud
“Following a report by the victim’s fiancée at the Police Division on September 6, 2021, detectives immediately put in motion investigation mechanisms which led to the arrest of the suspects in their criminal hideouts and recovery of the stolen car.
“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who is pleased with the breakthrough but saddened by the incident, has directed that the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.”
He, however, admonished UBER drivers and others operating a similar business to be security conscious always.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...