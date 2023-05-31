UPDATED: Nigerian govt, labour meeting on fuel subsidy ends in deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government and organized labour over the fuel subsidy removal ended in a deadlock on Wednesday.

The two parties at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, address to address the crisis trailing President Bola Tinubu’s announcement on the removal of the fuel subsidy in the country.

The president’s announcement has been met with protests by individuals and groups, including the Labour Party, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) following the return of queues to filling stations and the increase in fuel prices by marketers across the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, led the labour team to the meeting held at the office of Chief of Staff to the President inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The federal government was represented by the Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Melee Kyari, former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the president’s media aide, Dele Alake.

Ajaero, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said the organised labour demanded the reversal of the fuel price before the commencement of negotiation by both parties.

He lamented that the federal government did not consult stakeholders, even on palliative measures for Nigerians before announcing the end of the subsidy regime.

The NLC chief said the congress members would meet again in the coming days to determine the next line of action.

On his part, Alake expressed optimism that the parties would reach an agreement at its next meeting.

