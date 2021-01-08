US election a strong lesson to corrupt, power-drunk leaders in APC —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said that the United States (US) election served as a strong lesson to corrupt and power-drunk leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said because “no matter how desperate they seek to manipulate the system, the will of the people and the constitution will prevail in the end.”

The party also pointed out that the triumph of democratic institutions in the handling of issues related to the US presidential election further highlighted the demands by Nigerians on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to allow Nigeria’s institutions of democracy to function.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP asserted that the insistence of the US judiciary and the legislature on the provisions of their nation’s constitution, especially in resisting those who were desperate to hold on to office even after losing an election, reinforces the triumph of the collective will of a people through their system.

“Whereas our institutions of democracy including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies were brazenly manipulated by the APC in the 2019 elections, the United States experience strengthens the determination by Nigerians to stand up against such manipulations ahead of 2023.

READ ALSO: Nigerians earnestly waiting for PDP to return to power, enshrine good governance —Wike

“The PDP therefore calls on all Nigerians including compatriots in INEC, the judiciary, the legislature, security forces, faith-based organizations, the media, civil society groups and other political parties to join forces with our party in the quest to reposition and strengthen our institutions for the task ahead.

“It is instructive to state that this is the only way to reposition our nation on the path of good governance, political stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity,” the statement read in part.

The PDP then called on the Buhari Presidency to check all acts that weaken Nigeria’s institutions and encourage the manipulation of its security, judiciary, legislative and electoral bodies.

“Mr President should take steps to ensure reforms that would strengthen our system, including ending all acts of nepotism in appointments into such sensitive institutions.

“The American example equally underpins the demand for public officers, particularly the APC leadership in the National Assembly, to begin to pay greater loyalty to our country and her interest over the parochial interest of their party or the executive arm,” the opposition party added.

Join the conversation

Opinions