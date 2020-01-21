Uzodinma reacts to PDP Abuja protest, speaks of treason

Senator Hope Uzodinma has said his emergence as Imo State new governor was the handwork of God.

He stated this on Monday when he claimed that the protest staged against his victory, at the Supreme Court, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a plot to take over the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, had on Monday led some leaders and members of his party to protest the ruling of the Supreme Court that sacked Emeka Ihedioha and declared Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo State.

But, in his response to the protest, Uzodinma said that for the PDP to have dared to protest against the ruling of the Supreme Court means they had plots to topple the administration of President Buhari.

There have been worries on how Uzodinma came from fourth position to become the governor of Imo State.

But hope explained that the tribunal did not understand “our petition. The Appeal Court gave us a minority judgement, but the Supreme Court, in its wisdom, understood our petition and gave judgement in our favour.”

He said, “I am already the governor and I am in charge of Imo State Government House. Why would anybody challenge the integrity and wisdom of the Supreme Court justices? The Supreme Court justices gave us a majority judgement. The seven justices of the Supreme Court delivered their judgement in our favour.

“The same God who made me governor will sustain me. Nobody becomes governor without God’s approval. Don’t be afraid. I am in charge here and we will keep supporting and praying for our president to succeed.”

Uzodinma further accused the PDP of plots to impeach him with members of the state House of Assembly.

“We know the gameplan of the PDP because we are aware that they have been secretly inciting Imo State House of Assembly members to think of how to impeach the governor. So, they are trying to rake up anything they can, even falsehood, to incite the public” he added.

