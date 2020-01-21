Buhari meets UK P.M Johnson, lists areas his govt has made progress

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday listed some areas Nigeria has witnessed development under his administration.

He made this known to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the UK-Africas Investment Summit 2020, in London.

The areas listed by Buhari that Nigeria has witnessed progress include agriculture, insurgency fight and corruption fight.

On agriculture, he told P.M Johnson that his administration’s strides in agriculture had seen Nigeria becoming almost self-sufficiency in rice and other grains.

The develooment he said, was saving the country billions in foreign exchange, which are now deployed to other areas of development.

On the war against insurgency, the President said things were a lot better, with the disabuse of the minds of the people on the true philosophy of Boko Haram, and the main challenge being in the area of resettling displaced people, which is being tackled frontally.

“We have a long history with the British military, and we are collaborating,” President Buhari added.

On the anti-corruption war, the President said though it was slow but painstaking, the cooperation of the National Crime Agency of UK was still needed, particularly in the investigation of fugitives from Nigeria finding accommodation in the United Kingdom.

Climate change, President Buhari said, was a challenge to Nigeria and neighbouring African countries, especially with the shrinkage of the Lake Chad to a minuscule of its original size.

The Nigerian Leader also said the country was focused and making progress on education, particularly that of the girl child.

Johnson speaking, thanked President Buhari for being a regional leader who gives strong encouragement to the West, congratulating him on jobs being created through agriculture, and urging him to do more.

