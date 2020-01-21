Super Eagles discover Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying foes today

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will discover their group opponents for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers today (Tuesday).

The draw will hold at the Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

The 14 winners from the First Round of the qualifying series will join Africa’s top-ranked 26 sides in the draw, which includes the Super Eagles.

The draw today will see the 40 teams split into 10 groups of four for the second qualifying round.

The 10 winners of the groups will then be drawn against each other in home and away fixtures, with the five victors advancing to the finals of the Qatar 2022 tournament.

Meanwhile, ahead of the draw, the Super Eagles, who are third in Africa, have been placed in Pot 1 alongside Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon and Morocco.

