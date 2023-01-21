Varsity student commits suicide in Ondo

A student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Olona Oluwapelumi, has committed suicide in the state.

The reason why the 300-level student of Industrial Design took his life is still unknown.

But concerned residents of the Aule Area of Akure in the state capital told journalists on Saturday that the deceased’s door was broken after several efforts for him to open his room failed on Saturday morning.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

She said: “His body has been taken to the morgue and investigation has started to unravel the reasons behind his action, but it was a case of suicide.”

However, the Students’ Union Government in the institution also confirmed the incident in a statement, signed by its President, Jesunifemi Asoore.

The statement read: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Olona Oluwapelumi, popularly known as ‘Tart Angle’, who died on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

“According to reports, his death was confirmed in the early hour of Saturday.”

