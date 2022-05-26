Veteran actress, Ireti Doyle, narrates how Adesua Etomi rescued daughter from bullies

Veteran Nigerian actress, Iretiola Doyle has taken to social media to thank her colleague, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, for rescuing her daughter from bullies.

According to the Fuji House of Commotion actress, her daughter, Jemiyo who just turned 18, was once an object of bullying in her school.

She noted that when Adesua stepped into the issue, the bullying “died down significantly”.

Ireti noted that her daughter had just transferred to a new school and not shortly after her resumption, she bagged a position in the students’ council.

Read also: Actress Ireti Doyle distances self from daughter’s alleged fraud dealings

The actress said, ”Within months of arriving she vied for and won a position on the Students Council. Apparently, that’s not allowed. You cannot just arrive here and begin to ‘shine’ without ‘permission’.

“Oh, the bullying was aggressive! And most of the time, she would beg me not to step in, determined to make her own way.

“Anyways, Mrs. Wellington heard about the goings on and said ‘Auntie, I’m going to go pick Jem from school one day’. I said OK. On the said day, she asked me to sit in the car. It took longer than usual.

“@adesuaetomi didn’t just “pick” her from school. She took her time to stroll round the school compound with her arm around Jemiyo, waving at the students who had become dumbstruck.

“The message was clear: ‘This is my Beloved, thou shall not touch’. Suffice to say the bullying died down significantly from that day – true star power.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now