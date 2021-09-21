Veteran singer, King Sunny Ade, loses wife a day to his 74th birthday

Risikat Ajoke Adegeye, the wife of veteran Nigerian recording artiste, King Sunny Ade has died.

The wife of the one-time Grammy-nominee died during the early hours of today, Tuesday, September 21. She died barely 24 hours to the 74th birthday of her husband, King Sunny Ade.

She was a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and also a former Chairmanship Aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

The cause of her death is yet unknown. She is survived by her husband and six male children.

