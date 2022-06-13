Victims of Owo church attack to be buried Friday

The 40 victims of the June 5 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government area of Ondo State will be buried on Friday.

Gunmen had on that fateful day attacked the church and shot the victims dead.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre and the St Louis Catholic Church both in Owo.

The Director of Social Communication Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, who disclosed this to journalists in Akure, said the mass burial would take place at a new cemetery along the Emure Road, Owo.

Ikwu said: “The mass burial would take place at the new cemetery of the church on Friday in Owo.”

