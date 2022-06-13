News
ASUU threatens to punish universities that pull out of strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday threatened to punish universities that have pulled out of the ongoing strike by the union.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that some state-owned universities have announced the resumption of academic activities while ASUU was yet to suspend the strike.
In a chat with journalists in Abuja, the ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, said the universities that had announced dates for resumption of academic activities would be punished by the union.
READ ALSO: LAUTECH ASUU dares Gov Makinde, vows to continue strike
The union embarked on a warning strike on February 14 over the Federal Government’s refusal to honour agreement signed by both parties.
The union had since extended the strike three times since then.
Osodeke said: “We will punish those who have pulled out from our ongoing strike the appropriate way.
“We will ensure to query them and we will follow it up the appropriate way. We have even queried some of them in accordance with the union.”
