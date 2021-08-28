Victor Uwaifo a man of many firsts – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the death of the multi-talented artiste, Sir Victor Uwaifo.

Uwaifo, 80, died after a brief illness in Benin City, Edo State, on Saturday.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said he joined the Nigerian music industry and performing artistes, home and abroad, in mourning the Edo State former Commissioner for Arts, Culture, and Tourism.

President Buhari said the renowned musician lived for many firsts, which included the invitation to the State House by four Presidents and Heads of State, and winner of a gold disc in Africa for his song, “Joromi,” released in 1965.

