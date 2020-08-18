Wanted FBI suspect sentenced to two years imprisonment for internet fraud

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has convicted and sentenced one Abiona Akinyemi Festus to two years imprisonment for internet fraud.

The convict, who was prosecuted by the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge of internet fraud, was on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) of the United States Department of Justice.

The FBI, in a petition dated July 10, 2019 had appealed to the Ilorin zonal office of the commission to ensure that Festus was arrested and prosecuted for his role in a multi-million naira international scam.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests soldier, 26 others for alleged internet fraud in Lagos

One of the charges read, “That you Abiona Akinyemi Festus (Ella Jones), sometime between January 2011- May 2016 at Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court by means of fraudulent trick used the email address ellajones05@yahoo.com to bypass online security and obtained the sum of N5, 950, 000 (Five Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), only from retirement accounts, held by an insurance company for public workers in the United States of America.”

Festus pleaded guilty to the charges, upon which the Head of Advance Fee Fraud, EFCC, Ilorin zonal office, Olamide Sadiq, reviewed the facts of the case, which included that the defendant was arrested based on a petition from the FBI linking him to the offence.

Justice Taiwo convicted him as charged and sentenced him to one year imprisonment on each of the two counts with a N300, 000 option of fine on each of the counts.

The judge also ordered him to return the sums of money he cornered to the FBI.

Join the conversation

Opinions