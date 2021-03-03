We can survive without food supplies from North, says Igbo group | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
We can survive without food supplies from North, says Igbo group
Following the threat by some Northern groups to end the supply of food items to the South, the Association of South East Town Union has said the people of the region can feed themselves without relying on food supply from the North.
The group’s National President, Emeka Diwe, and the Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, in a statement on Tuesday, said it would soon put a stop to the capital flight caused by what they called “the imperialism of the northern agro-cartels in Igboland.”
The union noted that the blockade on food supplies to Igboland by the North would not make them shake or scamper for help, as may be the belief of some Nigerians.
According to the statement, the Northern traders’ decision had helped the plan of Ndigbo through the association to attain total self-sufficiency in food production.
Read also: Nigerian smallholder farmers think out-of-box as food crisis heightens
“The target is to encourage the steady and seamless repatriation of Igbo wealth back home, thereby unleashing the potential in all the sectors of the local economy and facilitate job and wealth creation for our people through various value chains.
“We prepared for it, and it has aided the materialisation of our initiative and fast-tracked our agenda, which is to harvest home our wealth and make our land an oasis of prosperity among the Black race,” the statement read.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and cattle Dealers of Nigeria had embarked on an indefinite strike, vowing not to supply food items to the South to protect alleged maltreatment of Fulani herdsmen and some northerners residing in the South.
The union also demanded compensation of N4.75 billion to its members over alleged losses incurred during the # EndSARS’ protest and razing of their properties at Shasha market in Oyo State.
Subsequently, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has also urged the Federal Government to address the striking union’s complaints.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Amokachi says Onuachu can spearhead Eagles attack if Rohr uses him well
Genk and Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has been backed to do great with the national team by former international,...
D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia
The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day
Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory
Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
Latest Tech News
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...