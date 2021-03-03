Governor Ortom vows to apprehend, punish Suswam's killers | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has vowed to punish the killers of Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswam, representing Benue North East Senatorial District, when apprehended.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Ortom said his administration would give maximum support to security operatives to ensure that Suswam’s killers were arrested, and made to the face consequences of their crime.

He maintained that his administration will not surrender Benue to criminals, noting that killers and kidnapers operating in Sankera axis of the state would not go unpunished.

He sympathized with Senator Suswam, the rest of the family, and the entire people of Logo Local Government Area over the painful demise, and prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest, and his family the strength to bear the loss.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Terkura Suswam who was the Chief Executive Officer of Ashitech Group of Companies until his demise, was shot dead by gunmen on Tuesday night in Anyiin, Logo.

