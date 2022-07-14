We don’t have a governorship candidate in Lagos yet – Labour Party

The Interim Chairman of Labour Party in Lagos State, Seyi Sowunmi, said on Thursday the party was yet to settle for a governorship candidate in the state.

Sowunmi, who disclosed this in a statement issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the LP’s State Working Committee, denied the insinuation that the party had settled for a particular aspirant as its preferred candidate in Lagos.

He said: “It is focused on bringing all stakeholders within the party together at this time and setting the right structures for the party.

“Contrary to insinuations in some quarters, what we have embarked on since our inauguration in Abuja a few weeks back, was to meet all stakeholders, including existing candidates and aspirants at different levels, in order to build the required consensus to move the party forward.

“The executive only met with some of its candidates and aspirants, in the company of the governorship aspirant, that presented themselves for screening, as part of the processes the party is undergoing before the closure of INEC deadline for substitution of candidates.

“We understand that the LP has become a bride and we are careful with all we are doing. We will not involve ourselves in any action that can jeopardize the integrity and unity of this platform, and that includes giving fair and equal opportunity to the gubernatorial hopefuls.

“We shall ensure that all due diligence is carried out and we shall ensure that the best man with the right credentials and acceptability within the party will eventually get the nod of the party to be submitted before the expiration of the window.”

