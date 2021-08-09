 We have integrity issues in Nigeria —Peter Obi | Ripples Nigeria
We have integrity issues in Nigeria —Peter Obi

Nigeria is like a car whose engine has knocked —Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has lampooned the current leadership, and the populace by extension, over the current state of the economy.

Obi bemoaned the lack of integrity amongst the average Nigerian which he said is evidenced in the crop of leaders being produced every electoral cycle.

He made this assertion on Monday during a live interview on AriseTV.

Read also: Peter Obi backs restructuring, says it’ll boost economy

“The problem of Nigeria is leadership.

We need a complete overhaul; we have an integrity issue. People who are well-educated but are thieves

“We need people who have integrity and who have the wherewithal to handle the problem,” Obi stated.

However, the former Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained coy when asked about the possibility of running for the Presidency in 2023.

