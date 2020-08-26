Latest Politics

We spent N867.3b on campaign to end polio in Nigeria —UK Govt

August 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The British government said on Wednesday it invested £1.7 billion (N867.3 billion) in efforts to tackle the wild poliovirus in Nigeria.

The Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer of British High Commission, Christopher Ogunmodede, who disclosed this in a statement, said the United Kingdom played a major role in Nigeria’s journey to becoming polio-free.

The British government revealed that it had been actively involved in the campaign to end wild poliovirus in Nigeria since 1995, saying it was the second-largest governmental donor to Nigeria’s fight against polio after the United States.

READ ALSO: WHO certifies Nigeria Polio free

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday officially declared Nigeria and other countries in Africa polio-free.

The statement read: “As a longstanding supporter of the polio programme, the UK has invested £1.7 billion to help end polio since 1995.

“Our most recent pledge was £400 million in 2019, which will help to vaccinate 400 million children a year against the disease in the period 2020-2023.”

