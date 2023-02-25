News
We want to vote, but no INEC officials around’ —Lagos residents
In Ikotun, a densely populated suburb in Lagos State, voters have eagerly awaited officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to arrive at their polling stations.
The voters, who have been patiently waiting since early morning, looked frustrated as no INEC officials were in sight.
Ripples Nigeria observed that some voters arrived at the polling stations as early as 7 am, hoping to get cleared before the official voting time of 8.30am.
However, as at 9.10am, there was still no sign of the INEC officials, causing some voters to express frustration.
One voter told Ripples Nigeria, “I have been here since 7 am, and it’s now almost 9.30 am. We are getting tired and hungry. We want to vote, but we can’t do anything until the officials arrive.
READ ALSO:INEC assures on safety of database ahead of elections
Ripples Nigeria visited several polling units and it was the same story.
Another voter expressed concern about the delay, saying, “I hope this delay doesn’t affect the credibility of the election. INEC needs to be more organized and efficient in their planning.”
Despite the delay, the voters remained optimistic and determined to exercise their civic duty. They say they will wait as long as it takes for the officials to arrive and for the election to proceed.
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman had consistently talked delayed arrival of INEC officials to polling units.
Yakubu emphasized that INEC officials must arrive at their designated polling units at least one hour before the commencement of voting, as stipulated in the Electoral Act.
