‘We’re ready to work’, lecturers opposed to ASUU strike urge FG to reopen universities

Lecturers under the aegis of Congress of University Academics on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to reopen tertiary institutions in the country.

CONUA, in a statement issued at the end of its National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja by the National Coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu, said its members were ready to resume work and urged the federal government to reopen the universities as soon as possible.

The union is a splinter group of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU declared an indefinite strike in the universities over the government’s intention to enforce the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) on its members among other demands.

Sunmonu said: “The meeting called on the government to reopen universities as soon as possible as CONUA members are ready to resume work.

READ ALSO: Address our demands or strike continues, ASUU tells Nigerian govt

“It, however, added that everything necessary in terms of COVID-19 protocols must be put in place before reopening the universities in order to prevent students and staff from contracting the disease.

“CONUA further stated that the education sector cannot continue to stagnate, as it appears that COVID-19 would continue to be a threat and we must, in the circumstance, learn to strive to lead our normal life.

“Union thus urged the government to make available everything that can help our universities to resume work as is being done elsewhere in the world.”

CONUA also condemned alleged intimidation and harassment of some of its members by some university administrations and other unions in universities across the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions