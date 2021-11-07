West Ham leapfrog Liverpool to third after winning five-goal thriller

West Ham are now third in the Premier League after they defeated Liverpool 3-2 in a home encounter on Sunday night.

The triumph was West Ham’s first win against Liverpool since doing the league double over them in 2015-16.

Liverpool went into the game looking to set a new club record of 26 league games unbeaten, but were stunned by their hosts in London.

And a win for the Reds would also have moved them up to second and within a point of leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool fell behind on four minutes when Alisson flapped at a corner and succeeded only in helping the ball into his own net.

But the Jurgen Klopp side fought back four minutes before half-time when Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a stunning strike after playing a short free-kick to Mohamed Salah.

West Ham regained the lead in the 67th minute when Pablo Fornals was slipped through on goal and Alisson was unable to keep out his low shot.

Kurt Zouma then headed in a corner minutes later to put the hosts in full control of the game.

Divock Origi gave Liverpool hope of rescuing something after he pulled one back in the 83rd minute, but West Ham kept their nerve to take win the encounter.

The Hammers are third, level on 23 points with second place Manchester City and three points behind leaders Chelsea. Liverpool, meanwhile, drop to fourth on 22 points.

