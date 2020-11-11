What late ex-gov Balarabe Musa will be remembered for —Kaduna govt

The Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led government of Kaduna State has revealed what the late first elected governor of the state, Balarabe Musa would be remembered for.

El-Rufai, in a series tweet on his official Twitter account, @GovKaduna, said that Musa would be remembered “as a progressive politician who tried to expand the horizons of opportunity for ordinary people.”

The tweets read, “KDSG (Kaduna State Government) regrets to announce the death of Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the first elected governor of Kaduna State.

“Malam Nasir @elrufai said that Alh. Musa will be remembered as a progressive politician who tried to expand the horizons of opportunity for ordinary people.

“Alh. Balarabe Musa made notable contributions to industrializing the state. As a leader, he demonstrated at the ballot box, the capacity of a political party devoted to the protection of the interest of ordinary people to acquire power democratically.

“As a private citizen, he projected the qualities of principled politics, decency, integrity, consistency and commitment to improving the lives of our ‘talakawa’ in Kaduna State and Nigeria.

“Despite the setback of his unwarranted impeachment from the office of Governor, Alh. Balarabe Musa remained steadfast to his principles and spoke his mind often, helping to project a radical voice in public discourse in defense of democracy, and to advance social justice.”

