Whatsapp to launch reaction feature to enhance engagement

Instant messaging platform, Whatsapp, is set to launch in-chat reaction feature that will see users respond to chats with preferred mood options.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, the parent company of Whatsapp, made the announcement in a post via his Facebook handle on Thursday.

According to Mark, the feature is expected to be available to users later on Thursday.

In a follow up statement, Mark noted that the “thank you” reaction which is depicted with praying hands was included to help users spread appreciation.

The development comes weeks after Whatsapp introduced a new privacy feature that supports users to hide their last-seen status from a pre-selected contact.

Ripples Nigeria undersatnds that the new reaction feature will drive engagement on Whatsapp, especially boosting activities of silent group members who often prefer to remain silent during discussions.

See announcement in screenshot below:

