WHO to dispatch team to China to study origin of COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday its experts would travel to China to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of COVID-19.

In a statement posted on its website, WHO said the experts would develop the scope and Terms of Reference (TOR) for a WHO-led international mission.

The statement read: “Identifying the origin of emerging viral disease has proven complex in past epidemics in different countries.

“A well planned series of scientific researches will advance the understanding of animal reservoirs and the route of transmission to humans.

“The process is an evolving endeavour which may lead to further international scientific research and collaboration globally.”

