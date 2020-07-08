Osinbajo reacts to report Magu confessed giving him N4bn

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday described as fake news, reports that the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4 billion.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, said in a statement that the vice president had never been involved in such shady activities.

Magu was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday over alleged malfeasance.

The suspended EFCC chairman has been grilled several times since Monday by a presidential panel headed by a former president of the Appeal Court, Justice Ayo Salami.

Akande said:

“Inundated by wide circulation of fake news about VP’s purported involvement in some EFCC recovery billions, please rest assured they are all lies calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo’s image.

“The VP hasn’t and will never be involved in any of such shady activities.”

