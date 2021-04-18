‘Why I will continue campaigning against police brutality,’ says Nigerian actor, Mr. Macaroni | Ripples Nigeria

A Nollywood actor, Debo Adebayo, aka Mr. Macaroni, has revealed why he would continue to speak against police brutality in Nigeria.

In a thread he shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Macaroni, explained how his experience in the hands of police officers changed his perspective forever.

The actor was arrested by police in February for spearheading the #OccupyLagos protest; a rally organized by youths to resist the reopening of Lekki Tollgate, the venue of October 20, 2020 shooting of #ENDSARS protesters by the military in Lagos.

Macaroni said he was dehumanised by the police officers, adding that the experience changed his view about Nigeria.

He also promised to do whatever it takes to put the country on the right path.

Macaroni wrote: “Every day, there is always one negative report or the other about the Nigerian Police Force. The police personnel in Nigeria have turned themselves into criminals, robbing us, oppressing us and doing everything in their power to make life miserable for the average Nigerian.”

He also revealed how police officers took turns to deal with him and other protesters.

The actor added: “When I was at Adeniji police station; the police officers took turns to beat me up. They were even calling themselves to come and beat Mr. Macaroni.

“They said in my life when next I hear the police, I will run! One said if not that people would ask about me, he would have killed me.

“That very day, I swore never to stop using my platform to call out the evil that the police do.

“If they can do that to someone people know, imagine what they do to hundreds of thousands of unknown Nigerians.

“We are in court though. We filed a suit last month. Aluta continua.“

