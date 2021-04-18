‘Why I will continue campaigning against police brutality,’ says Nigerian actor, Mr. Macaroni | Ripples Nigeria

Life's Blog
‘Why I will continue campaigning against police brutality,’ says Nigerian actor, Mr. Macaroni
A Nollywood actor, Debo Adebayo, aka Mr. Macaroni, has revealed why he would continue to speak against police brutality in Nigeria.
In a thread he shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Macaroni, explained how his experience in the hands of police officers changed his perspective forever.
The actor was arrested by police in February for spearheading the #OccupyLagos protest; a rally organized by youths to resist the reopening of Lekki Tollgate, the venue of October 20, 2020 shooting of #ENDSARS protesters by the military in Lagos.
Macaroni said he was dehumanised by the police officers, adding that the experience changed his view about Nigeria.
He also promised to do whatever it takes to put the country on the right path.
READ ALSO: Mr Macaroni calls out producers who take advantage of budding actors
Macaroni wrote: “Every day, there is always one negative report or the other about the Nigerian Police Force. The police personnel in Nigeria have turned themselves into criminals, robbing us, oppressing us and doing everything in their power to make life miserable for the average Nigerian.”
He also revealed how police officers took turns to deal with him and other protesters.
The actor added: “When I was at Adeniji police station; the police officers took turns to beat me up. They were even calling themselves to come and beat Mr. Macaroni.
“They said in my life when next I hear the police, I will run! One said if not that people would ask about me, he would have killed me.
“That very day, I swore never to stop using my platform to call out the evil that the police do.
“If they can do that to someone people know, imagine what they do to hundreds of thousands of unknown Nigerians.
“We are in court though. We filed a suit last month. Aluta continua.“
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...
Maja goal not enough for Fulham as Arsenal snatch late draw
Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja scored for Fulham in their Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on...
Messi stars as Barca beat Bilbao to win Copa del Rey
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona as they defeated Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Copa del Rey...
Chelsea end Man City’s quadruple hopes, through to FA Cup final
Chelsea have advanced to the final of the English FA Cup after beating Manchester City 1-0 in their semifinal clash...
Bayern respond to UCL exit with Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich bounced back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with a victory over Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...