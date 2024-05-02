Mr Macaroni reveals why he’s still single

Nigerian comedian and content creator Adebowale Debo Adedayo, aka Mr. Macaroni, has revealed why he is still single despite his understanding of the need for companionship.

Despite having someone (opposite s3x) he strongly admires, Mr. Macaroni revealed in an interview with WAZOBIA FM that he is not searching for a relationship.

Mr. Macaroni, whose social media persona grew from comic skits—a political figure/sugar daddy nicknamed “Daddy Wa”—revealed that he is steering clear of romance in order to prevent his heart from breaking.

He said, “My love life is in a state of hullabaloo. It’s topsy-turvy. I cannot speak for the women who may be eyeing me but I can speak for myself. I have someone that I admire.

‘‘I have been very single for the most part of my life, and right now I’m not looking for relationships, marriage or anything that involves a love affair because I’m not ready to chop breakfast.”

When asked if being single has served as a catalyst to his success as a content creator, Mr Macaroni replied saying that is not the case but he would never downplay the importance of companionship.

“I disagree with the notion that being in a relationship might have made my rise to success slower. Even though I say I don’t want to have a relationship, I still have one or two people that I talk to that keep me going. So I would never downplay the essence of companionship,” he said.

