Politics
Why I’ll not retire to Senate in 2023 – El-Rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Monday he would not vie for election into the Senate after the expiration of his tenure in 2023.
El-Rufai stated this at the second edition of the distinguished parliamentarian lecture series organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.
Many governors in Nigeria had been elected into the Senate after completing their tenure at the Government Houses.
However, El-Rufai argued that he cannot function as a lawmaker.
READ ALSO: Lawan lobbies El-Rufai on constitutional amendment bills hanging in states
He said: “I know many of my colleagues are retired to the Senate. I can assure you I can never retire to the legislature because I do not think I can function there.
“So, I really have great respect for those in the legislature and have managed to make it function. It is a great pleasure to be here.”
