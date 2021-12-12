Why we changed PDP leadership – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Sunday his colleagues and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders changed the party’s national leadership in order to save it from a total collapse.

The governor, who stated this at a reception held in honour of the new National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, in Makurdi, said the change of leadership would ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

Ayu and other members of the PDP new National Working Committee (NWC) were inaugurated on Friday.

They were elected during the party’s national convention held on October 31.

The convention was organised by the PDP stakeholders following the increasing demand for the resignation of the immediate past national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, by members over alleged poor handling of the party’s affairs.

Wike said: “We believe in Dr. Iyochia Ayu and that was why we gave him the support to be the chairman of our party. We do not want to have a situation where we will continue to have the defection of our members in the National Assembly, we do not want further defection of our members from our party.

“We want him to his experience as people have said to make sure that even those who have left the party return back because they know that in all sincerity there is no opportunity on the other side.

“I supported and voted for him because I have the confidence that he can turn this PDP to success in 2023. I thank God, today I am one of the happiest persons because a new leadership has emerged and I am very very happy.

“Because I know that if we did not do this, this party would have collapsed. I am very happy and most of you who refused to listen at that time, you have now realized that changing leadership is the key for this party to win in 2023.

And I thank God that the quality is in him, and I will continue to make sure that he does the right thing. I will continue to make sure nobody distracts the new chairman. I will continue to make sure the governors give him the necessary support so that he can record achievements and in 2023 everybody will be happy and attest that God used Dr. Ayu to produce a leadership that will make Nigeria better.”

