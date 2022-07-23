Politics
Wike breaks silence on PDP crisis, vows to reveal truth
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, promised to tell Nigerians the truth about the internal crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming days.
The governor, who stated this on his Twitter handle, said Nigerians deserved to know the truth about what transpired in the party in recent times.
The PDP has been rocked by a crisis since former Vice President Atiku Abubakar secured its presidential ticket on May 28.
The process that led to the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as vice-presidential candidate divided the party into two groups, with those behind the Rivers State governor demanding the resignation of the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over its alleged role in the matter.
Atiku, 13 PDP governors to visit Wike on reconciliatory mission
The party had since set up a committee including Atiku, Okowa, and members of its Board of Trustee (BoT) to meet with Wike and resolve the problem ahead of the 2023 elections.
The governor wrote: “I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”
