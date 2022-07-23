Wike breaks silence on PDP crisis, vows to reveal truth

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, promised to tell Nigerians the truth about the internal crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming days.

The governor, who stated this on his Twitter handle, said Nigerians deserved to know the truth about what transpired in the party in recent times.

The PDP has been rocked by a crisis since former Vice President Atiku Abubakar secured its presidential ticket on May 28.

The process that led to the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as vice-presidential candidate divided the party into two groups, with those behind the Rivers State governor demanding the resignation of the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over its alleged role in the matter.

READ ALSO: Atiku, 13 PDP governors to visit Wike on reconciliatory mission

The party had since set up a committee including Atiku, Okowa, and members of its Board of Trustee (BoT) to meet with Wike and resolve the problem ahead of the 2023 elections.

The governor wrote: “I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now