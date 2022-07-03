Atiku, 13 PDP governors to visit Wike on reconciliatory mission

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees has set up a committee to meet with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to resolve the party’s post-presidential primary crisis.

The PDP has been hit by a crisis since the end of its presidential primary held on May 28 with many key members unhappy with the party leadership on how the choice of running mate for the presidential candidate was handled.

The bickering generated by the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the vice presidential candidate has degenerated into a full-blown disagreement among party leaders with some demanding the resignation of the party’ National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The Chairman of the party’s BoT, Senator Walid Jibril, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the visit to the Rivers State governor would take place immediately after the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, return from their trips abroad.

The reconciliation committee will be headed by Abubakar with 13 governors, including Okowa, and Ayu among the members.

Jibrin described Wike as a very responsible and obedient member who helped tremendously in building the party to its present status.

He also appealed to PDP members in Rivers State not to leave the party and shun comments aimed at running down the party.

The BoT chairman said: “I have noted with a great concern and great sense of feeling on the various recent comments coming from some of our PDP members and some prominent Nigerians on the choice of Chief Okowa, the Governor of Delta State, as the vice-presidential candidate by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of our Party PDP – the biggest party not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa.

“All the comments and various submissions are very normal in any political setup in Nigeria today with PDP being the strongest and most prominent party that has all potential to form government in 2023.

“We must come back to our senses by all our members and all most responsible and respectful Nigerians by giving total support to the party to enable it to form government by holding all political positions in Nigeria in 2023.

“We must come together and unite ourselves as earlier established by our founding fathers. We should, therefore, shun any bad comment aimed at dividing us. We must be ready to forgive ourselves, thereby encouraging Nigerians to continue supporting us and our party.”

