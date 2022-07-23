2023 elections most decisive in Nigeria since 1999 — Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has described the 2023 general elections as the most decisive since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999.

The NEF spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, stated this on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He said preparations for the elections are gathering momentum in the country given the rate at which Nigerians have shown interest in the ongoing voter’s registration.

Read also:‘You don’t have to wait till May 29’, Northern Elders react to Buhari’s comment on eagerness to leave office

Baba-Ahmed stressed that Nigerians would decide the fate of the country at the polls next year.

He wrote: “2023 elections are the most decisive since 1999. They will show whether we have decided to reverse the journey to destruction, or we will sink irretrievably towards destruction. Will you be part of those who will decide, or will you watch others do it. Register and vote. 7 days left.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now