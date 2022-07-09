Northern Elders caution politicians against playing ethnic, religious politics

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has cautioned politicians in the country against whipping up ethnic and religious sentiments as the 2023 general elections gears up.

The NEF gave the caution in a

statement issued in Abuja by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed after an emergency meeting on Friday.

In the statement, the apex Northern elders body said it was deeply concerned over “developments in many aspects of our politics as they relate to preparations for the 2023 elections and beyond.”

“These developments threaten our already distressed democratic process. Our politics now operates outside safe and tolerable boundaries, and the nation will pay dearly for the desperation and limitations of those who ought to show leadership and responsibility among our politicians,” it added.

“It is not responsible to resist the urge to caution politicians only on the ground that many matters that will impact our lives and the quality of our national existence are purely internal affairs of political parties.

“The search for a running mate for the APC’s presidential candidate with religious faith of two individuals as the sole issue at stake represents a sad reminder that our politicians will not allow our democratic system to go beyond the narrowest of confinements,” the NEF said.

