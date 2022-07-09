Obi’s presidential ambition a ‘social media thing’ —Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido has mocked the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, calling it “a social media thing.”

Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, has seen his popularity soar, especially amongst the youth demographics on social media who tagged themselves “OBIdients.”

Nonetheless, Lamido, during an interview with the Vanguard on Saturday, slammed Obi’s penchant for defection.

“The younger generation goes after fancy things. “Peter Obi is morally compromised, he should have stayed in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and promoted the party in Nigeria.

Read also:2023: Peter Obi rules out probe of previous governments as Nigeria’s president

“He came from a sectional party, a party from a particular enclave and that is what made him what he is. Now, if he believes in the history of APGA and his own philosophy after coming to PDP, he shouldn’t have gone to the Labour Party.”

Lamido further asserted that Obi was “now becoming nomadic, going from party to party but he is a good man.”

“What is happening with him is a social media thing.”

Obi ran as Atiku Abubakar’s running partner in the 2019 presidential election on the banner of the PDP, before defecting to the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 polls.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now