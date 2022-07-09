Politics
Obi’s presidential ambition a ‘social media thing’ —Sule Lamido
Former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido has mocked the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, calling it “a social media thing.”
Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, has seen his popularity soar, especially amongst the youth demographics on social media who tagged themselves “OBIdients.”
Nonetheless, Lamido, during an interview with the Vanguard on Saturday, slammed Obi’s penchant for defection.
“The younger generation goes after fancy things. “Peter Obi is morally compromised, he should have stayed in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and promoted the party in Nigeria.
Read also:2023: Peter Obi rules out probe of previous governments as Nigeria’s president
“He came from a sectional party, a party from a particular enclave and that is what made him what he is. Now, if he believes in the history of APGA and his own philosophy after coming to PDP, he shouldn’t have gone to the Labour Party.”
Lamido further asserted that Obi was “now becoming nomadic, going from party to party but he is a good man.”
“What is happening with him is a social media thing.”
Obi ran as Atiku Abubakar’s running partner in the 2019 presidential election on the banner of the PDP, before defecting to the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 polls.
