Wike forwards 18 commissioner nominees to Rivers Assembly

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has forwarded a list of 18 commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The governor dissolved the state executive council on May 24.

The Clerk of the House, Stanford Oba, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday night on Port Harcourt.

He said the nominees are expected to appear before the lawmakers on Tuesday.

The nominees are – former state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, Prof. Princewill Chike, Hon. Jacobson Nbina, Mr. Ndubuisi Okere, Barr.Mrs Inime Aguma, Engr. Charles Amadi and Mrs. Tonye Oniyinde Briggs.

The rest are – Mr. Ben Daminabo, Mr. Chris Finebone, Engr. Austin Ben Chioma, Mr Uchechukwu Nwafor., Dr. Fred Barivule Kpakol, Barr. Emenike Eke, Mr. Prince Ohia, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, Mr. Ezekiel Agri, Mrs. Ukiel Oyaghiri, Hon. Damiete Herbert Horsfall and Hon. Emeka Onowu.

The statement read: “The Rivers State House of Assembly is inviting the following nominees to appear before it on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 by 9:00 a.m. for screening as commissioners designate.

“Nominees are to submit 35 sets of their credentials to the office of the clerk and come along with original copies including tax clearance certificate for the screening.”

