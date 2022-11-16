Wike gives conditions for reconciliation in PDP

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given conditions for true reconciliation in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike and four other governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) – have boycotted the PDP preparations for the 2023 presidential election to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The former Senate president, who is enjoying the support of party leaders and members, has promised to see out his tenure in 2025.

Wike, who spoke at the commissioning of the Rumuepirikom Flyover bridge in Port Harcourt, said the interest of all sections of the country must be taken into consideration in order to achieve genuine reconciliation, equity and fairness in the party.

The governor insisted that the former minister of education must step down as PDP chairman, saying the aggrieved governors would only be disposed to reconciliation based on equity, fairness and justice.

He said: “We are not closing the door on reconciliation but it must be based on equity, fairness and justice.

“In this life, once you have lost integrity, there is nothing you can offer again, and that is the problem we are having in this country where politicians will stand up and make a statement.

“And then, people are watching you to fulfill that statement, the promise you have made and when you don’t, Nigerians will now say that is how politicians behave. I don’t agree to that.”

