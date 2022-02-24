Wike links current maladministration to APC’s ineptitude

Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Governor, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of the current poor economic state of the country, drawing an analogy with its inability to conduct its National Convention.

Wike made this assertion on Wednesday at a reception organised to celebrate the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Samuel Anyanwu, by the Imo State chapter of the party in Owerri, the state capital.

The APC had fixed its National Convention for March 26, which was earlier slated for February 26.

It will also begin activities leading to the convention, including the conduct of zonal congresses from February 24.

However, Wike, in a statement by the media aide to the governor, Kelvin Ebiri, said, “Nigerians are angry because the party (APC) at the national level is a failure. It is a failure to the point that they are ruling Nigeria with tension. To sign the Electoral Act, they keep postponing it every day and Nigerians are tired.

“What they are doing is to postpone convention. A party that cannot hold a national convention, is it a party that can rule Nigeria?

“Ordinary convention, a party in power cannot hold one. Look at how we did our own convention. That is to tell you that the PDP is the party that should rule Nigeria. This is the party that will rule Imo State too.”

