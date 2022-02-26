Wike slams Buhari over contentious clause in Electoral Act

Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for wake he said is a dishonest stance on the contentious section within the amended and signed Electoral Act.

Wike spoke in Port Harcourt, Friday, in response to President Buhari’s assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike said, “If President Buhari truly believes in a transparent election and that everybody should have a level playing ground, he would not be suggesting the amendment of the section which he claims will disenfranchise serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party.

“Mr President has told the world he is trying to protect some of his appointees who want to run an election, and who are afraid of leaving the office knowing full well that having left the office it would be difficult for them to assert or to influence the outcome of party primaries.

“If Mr President really believes in a free, fair, and transparent election, and for everybody to have a level playing ground, Mr President will not call for such amendment.”

Wike further noted that for whatever it is worth, let us say Nigerians are happy that after all said and done, the President and the APC administration for the first time have bowed to the pressure of Nigerians in order to have a law that enables our electoral process to be transparent. But again, this tells you the kind of party in power,” he said.

It is on record that President Buhari had withheld his assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill a total of five times between February 2018 to November 2021, always coming up with one reason or the other on why he would not sign it.

So, it was an all-round victory; for the country’s electoral process, the National Assembly, the President, and Nigerians generally, when Buhari did the needful and finally gave his assent to the Bill, which Nigerians believe will usher in a new era in giving the country hope for a better organized electoral process going forward.

