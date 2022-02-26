It’s better to bear with ASUU than die abroad, Shehu Sani tell Nigerian students

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial Destrict, Shehu Sani, has told Nigerian students studying abroad to consider returning home, stressing that it is safer to study at home than die in war.

He made this statement in a tweet on Saturday, in the context of ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the horrible experience of countless Nigerians stuck in the crisis.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is currently on one-month nation-wide strike to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

He said: “Those who are dying to study abroad; stay at home and get into federal or state university. It is better to hustle with ASUU than war and racism.”

