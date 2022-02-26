Kanu’s heart failing, may die in detention, lawyer cries out in petition to Red Cross

Special counsel to detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has cried out over the health condition of the Biafran agitator, claiming his heart is rapidly failing which could lead to his untimely death if he is denied urgent medical attention.

Ejimakor who raised the alarm on Saturday in a petition to the Red Cross, said in the past two weeks, Kanu had been battling with severe breathing problems, lamenting that the IPOB leader has not received adequate medical attention while in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In the letter of appeal to the Red Cross, Ejimakor urged the body to put pressure on the Nigerian government to “facilitate immediate and independent medical examination of Kanu.”

The letter, which was made available to Ripples Nigeria entitled ‘RE: Urgent Appeal for your humanitarian intervention with the Government of Nigeria to grant Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to independent medical examination and care,’ urged the international philanthropic organisation to do everything possible to bear on the government to grant Kanu an opportunity of an independent medical examination.

“We are appealing to the International Red Cross to bring your good offices to bear on the Government of Nigeria to grant our client the opportunity of an independent medical examination and care within the shortest possible time.

Read also: Lawyer accuses DSS of ‘hiding’ Kanu from family, legal team

“His health, particularly his heart, is failing him and he was having severe breathing issues; that his fingernails are cracking and he feels dizzy.

“He told us that he was not receiving the necessary medical care even when the Government of Nigeria is aware from his in-jail medical examination that his heart has enlarged by 13%.

“His serious medical problems require the urgent and constant attention of specialist doctors [which are not being given to him in the detention facility].

“Our client informs us that his blood has been drawn more than 20 times without explanation, and that he continues to feel apprehension and dread that he is in custody of those that partook in his extra-ordinary rendition.

“In this circumstance, he is daily facing the grim and imminent risk of losing his life in detention.“

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now