Wike warns of COVID-19 dangers on Bonny Island

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned that Bonny Kingdom, in the Bonny Local Government Area of the state could become the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state if the people do not stop living in denial of the pandemic in the island community.

The Governor gave the warning in Port Harcourt during a meeting with Amayanabo of Grand Bonny, King Edward Pepple and his Council of Chiefs following the ravaging impact of the pandemic on Bonny residents, some of whom have reportedly died.

Wike said: “Bonny is strategic to the national economy. We have to work together to ensure the disease does not cripple the economy. We have to make our people stop living in denial about the existence of COVID-19.

“Such attitude will not allow them take the necessary precautions. The results of samples collected from Bonny indicate that it could be an epicentre of the pandemic in the state if drastic action is not taken.

“It is not something our people should pretend that it does not exist. Something that has taken the world by storm and killing more than conventional warfare should be taken seriously.

“When this pandemic started in the state, I raised the alarm that 60 percent of the cases were from rig workers and had to impose lockdown on Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas. So many people were not happy.

“What will be my joy to close down businesses if not to save life? I have a responsibility to make sure the people that have given me their mandate are alive. Will I be governor of the dead? Some of us do not appreciate that we have to make sacrifices if that is going to save our people.’’

