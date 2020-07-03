Woman who drilled nails into domestic help’s head arrested

One Mrs. Ifeoma Ezeugwu has been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command for allegedly drilling nails into the head of her 10-year-oldhouse help, Miss Chinonye Nnadi.

The woman was also alleged to have tortured the little girl with a hot iron.

Speaking on the incident, the Chairperson of the WomenAids Collective (WACOL), Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, who brought the little girl’s plight to the public, said her office was alerted on Friday about the case of Chinonye who sustained grievous bodily harm from Ezeugwu who she works for as a domestic help.

“This is gory and torture of a young innocent girl whose only crime is being born to a poor widow who had to give her up to live with someone in the hope that she will get an education and survive. We pray that she recovers. We demand full wrath of the law on this woman that inflicted such a level of physical injury on this girl.

“I spoke to the distraught mother of the victim. She is a poor widow living in a rural village in Aku, near Nsukka, Enugu state. It is time to eradicate child labour, ban and punish heavily anyone using children as domestic help. The Child Rights Act and the NAPTIP Act must be effectively enforced. WACOL will follow through to ensure that justice is done in this matter”, Ezeilo said.

