World Cup miss: NFF expresses regret, tenders apology to govt, fans
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has tendered unreserved apology to the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria for the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup finals holding in Qatar.
NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi regretted that the team failed to qualify despite the enormous support of Government and the good people of Nigeria who turned out in throngs to fill up the 60,491-capacity Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja for the clash with Ghana’s Black Stars on Tuesday.
“There was nothing the team needed that was lacking. The Government provided necessary support; the NFF put all logistics in place with the active support of the Sports Ministry and; Nigerians turned out en masse to support the team.
“The truth is that we left nothing to chance. It is sad that things turned out the way they did.
“Sport is about winning and losing. Nobody wants to lose but sometimes it happens that way.
“We are quite sad that despite playing a draw in Kumasi, the Super Eagles could not win here in Abuja.
“We apologise unreservedly to the Government and people of Nigeria for this non-qualification,” added Sanusi.
The Super Eagles could only achieve a score draw (1-1) against the Black Stars, which ended their hopes of playing at the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar as Ghana sneaked through on the away-goals rule.
